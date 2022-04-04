6,379 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,096,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 57,236 shares valued at $3,423,176. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.34 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

