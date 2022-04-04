6,413 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

HASI opened at $48.12 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.59%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

