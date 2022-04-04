6,770 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000.

BATS BBJP traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $51.02. 248,578 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09.

