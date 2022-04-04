7,146 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after buying an additional 1,345,257 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after buying an additional 1,279,068 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $50.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

