72,602 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

VIPS opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile (Get Rating)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.