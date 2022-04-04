$892.56 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $892.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $870.90 million to $912.00 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $815.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

BRO opened at $72.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after buying an additional 290,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,541,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after buying an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

