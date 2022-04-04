9,770 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

