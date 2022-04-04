AAR (NYSE:AIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised AAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $48.62 on Thursday. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $984,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $242,257.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,699 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,519. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About AAR (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.