ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 28 price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 42 target price on ABB in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

