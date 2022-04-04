Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AKR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.93%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

