Acas LLC Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Acas LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $301.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

