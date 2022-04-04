Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

