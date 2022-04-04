Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $244.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,285. The company has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.15.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

