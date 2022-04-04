Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 12,720.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.81. 1,480,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,109. The company has a market cap of $268.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

