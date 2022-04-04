Addison Advisors LLC Buys 1,518 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 588.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 270,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

