Addison Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 259,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167,031 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 144,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,591. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $137.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.17.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.