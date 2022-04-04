Addison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 313 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,271,352,000 after buying an additional 187,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,281,000 after buying an additional 215,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $269.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,129 shares of company stock worth $5,754,101 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

