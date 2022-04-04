Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 170.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $417.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,276. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $437.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.65. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

