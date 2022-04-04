Addison Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,631,000 after acquiring an additional 270,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $419.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,081,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,809. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.81 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

