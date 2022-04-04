Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,800,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 458,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 206,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $492.62 million, a PE ratio of -346.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

