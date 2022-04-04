Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.06

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 3997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACET. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

The firm has a market cap of $772.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,240. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at $5,715,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $5,439,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

