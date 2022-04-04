adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in adidas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of adidas stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 119,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas AG has a one year low of $93.86 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.08.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.75.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

