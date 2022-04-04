Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.24.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $458.19 on Thursday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.78 and a 200 day moving average of $557.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

