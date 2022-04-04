Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.24.
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $458.19 on Thursday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.78 and a 200 day moving average of $557.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.