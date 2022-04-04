Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $4.44 on Monday, reaching $211.92. 687,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.60 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.