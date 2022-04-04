AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ASIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE ASIX opened at $51.26 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 113.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

