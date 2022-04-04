Adviser Investments LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $166.64. 2,328,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,371. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

