Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEG. UBS Group decreased their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.