AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AER. Cowen dropped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.13.

AerCap stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $85,488,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AerCap by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

