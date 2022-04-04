AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Cut to $72.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.