Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AERI. Cowen decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $438.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.62. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

