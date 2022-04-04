Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AERI. Cowen decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.52.
Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $438.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.62. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $19.42.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
