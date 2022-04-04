AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,458 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,686 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 232,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

