Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Aflac stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,693 shares of company stock worth $3,422,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

