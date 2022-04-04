Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 184,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,733. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

