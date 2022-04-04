Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

AGRX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,452,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,733. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 194,055 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 213,948 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,839,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

