Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €178.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €178.00 ($195.60) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Airbus in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($170.33) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.15 ($157.31).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR traded up €0.66 ($0.73) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €111.02 ($122.00). 1,099,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($109.86). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €109.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €111.21.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.