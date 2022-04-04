Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 2,859,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,632,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,470,000 after purchasing an additional 877,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 498,078 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

