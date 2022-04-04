Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 155.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at $18,730,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 447,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,262,000 after purchasing an additional 271,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.