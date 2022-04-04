Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 150,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,172,297 shares.The stock last traded at $15.54 and had previously closed at $15.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $125,570,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

