Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $446.41 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.43. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

