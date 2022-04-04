ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Down 5.1% This Week

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded up 29.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $41,750.48 and approximately $3,972.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00107994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,608,935 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

