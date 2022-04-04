Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 614,046 shares.The stock last traded at $28.17 and had previously closed at $28.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

