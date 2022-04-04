Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 810 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

LLY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.55. 32,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.04. The company has a market cap of $278.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $295.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.