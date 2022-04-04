Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.