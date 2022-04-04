Alliance Fan Token Price Hits $0.48 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $482,490.48 and approximately $61,877.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.87 or 0.07531266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,668.05 or 1.00137516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alliance Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alliance Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

