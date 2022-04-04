Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €249.83 ($274.54).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €218.00 ($239.56) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €214.11 and its 200 day moving average is €207.14. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($227.25).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

