Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €249.83 ($274.54).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of Allianz stock opened at €218.00 ($239.56) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €214.11 and its 200 day moving average is €207.14. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($227.25).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.