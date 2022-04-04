Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 762,685 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 762,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,795,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of Fidelity National Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 37.8% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 279,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $295,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $46.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

