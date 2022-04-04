Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ascendis Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND opened at $115.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $134.24. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $96.97 and a 1-year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.