Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 5,078,725 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,078,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 10.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 62.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 231,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 88,789 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AEF opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.