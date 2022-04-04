Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $41.83 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,829,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.36% of RH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 279.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH opened at $320.54 on Monday. RH has a 52-week low of $317.89 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

RH Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.