Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $43.56 Million Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,034,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.50% of CVB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CVB Financial by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.40.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

